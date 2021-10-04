Camila Cabello and Helen Mirren show their inner model for L’Oréal at Paris Fashion Week

L’Oréal ambassadors Cindy Bruna, Camila Cabello, Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, and more stars and models walk on the beauty-focused catwalk of Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, France. The worldwide known brand is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the tagline “Because You’re Worth It.”

Besides their famous spokespersons, the L’Oreal Paris show included performers dancing next to the ambassadors while wearing T-shirts that said “Feminist and Feminine.”

©GrosbyGroup GALLERY





“This year‘s ’Le Defile‘ will be a remarkable platform for women’s empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program,” L‘Oréal Paris global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse said in a statement. The exec continued, “Celebrating our feminine and feminist vision, the show will be a rallying cry for all women (and also men) who share these convictions.”

Ahead of the show, actress Helen Mirren said she was ready. “I’m English; I can do this,” she told Elle. “I’ll be clomping down [the catwalk] like a giant,” she continued. “I love them because it’s lovely to suddenly be a few inches taller, especially when you’re surrounded by all these gazelles.”