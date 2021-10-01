Cardi B is redefining fashion while in Paris. The rapper visits the “The City of Light” (La Ville Lumière) to attend Paris Fashion Week and leave her ethereal mark in the industry. Although there is a whole team of stylists, makeup artists, and nail technicians behind Cardi’s looks, we must admit that personality is crucial when it comes to fashion.

At HOLA! USA, we are fascinated by all her outfits; therefore, we created an album so we all can relive these looks all the time.