Megan Thee Stallion looks unrecognizable in ‘Hellraiser’ Halloween costume

Megan Thee Stallion just won Halloween! The talented rapper surprised her fans and followers after revealing her incredible ‘Hellraiser’ costume.

The Grammy winner dressed up as Pinhead from the iconic 1987 horror movie ‘Hellraiser,’ wearing a leather bodysuit and posing with chains in a set of photos posted on her personal Instagram account.

Megan captioned the post “Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain,“ making reference to one of the lines from the movie, and the hashtag #hottieween.

Fans of the 26-year-old singer commented on the unique Halloween costume, including her celebrity friends, with Normani adding fire emojis, Bretman Rock writing “Woww” and Megan’s boyfriend Pardison Fontaine stating, “Scary how good you look… even dressed as an acupuncture face white man.”

Megan immediately started trending on Twitter after online users pointed out she looked unrecognizable in the photos, followed by a video of her dancing and showing in detail the unique costume.

“Y’all already know my hottieween party abt to be LIT this year,” the rapper shared, adding “I can’t wait to see everyone’s costume.”

Megan is not the first celebrity to get a head start on Halloween, with Doja Cat revealing her creative outfit for her 26th Birthday, dressing up as Princess Kida, from the movie ‘Atlantis: The Lost Empire.’

The theme for Doja’s birthday party was “underwater” and many celebrities showed up, including Billie Eilish who dressed up as Sebastian the crab, from ‘The Little Mermaid.’