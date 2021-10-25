What to watch for Halloween: The best shows and movies on streaming platforms

There’s still some time to set the mood for Halloween, but if you need some help we know just where to watch the best movies and series, streaming this spooky season.

Starting with the fan-favorite Netflix show ‘Midnight Mass,’ created by Mike Flanagan, and centered around mysterious creatures and religious miracles.

If you are looking into something more kid friendly, Disney Plus has an original comedy horror series on their platform called ‘Just Beyond,’ exploring the universe of witches, aliens, ghosts and alternate dimensions, based on the graphic novels by R. L. Stine.

‘Just Beyond’ has been described as a less scary version of ‘Creepshow’ and viewers can expect to see McKenna Grace and Nasim Pedrad in the series premiere, ‘Leave Them Kids Alone.’

Amazon also has some entertaining options, continuing the iconic ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ franchise, with a reboot of the 1997 movie, that tells the story of a group of teenagers that are forced to protect their deadly secrets.

Chucky is definitely making a comeback this Halloween season, with the weekly series ‘Child’s Play‘ exclusively on Syfy and USA Network, with the original voice of the famous doll by Brad Dourif, coming as a sequel to 2017’s ’Cult of Chucky.’