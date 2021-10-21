Natti Natasha’s upcoming Amazon Prime docuseries got fans rejoicing

Natti Natasha doesn’t need privacy right now; therefore, she welcomes her legion of followers in her life. For the first time, the Dominican Republic-born singer let people take a look into her day-to-day journey in Everybody Loves Natti. The singer recently took social media to share the first trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime docuseries.

“My personal life, I’ve kept to myself. Until now,” Natti says in the trailer. “Aquí vamos! (Here we go!).” In the never-seen-before clips, Natti is seen working alongside Becky G on their hit song, “Ram Pam Pam.” The teaser also shows her relationship with Raphy Pina, her manager, fiancee, and the father of her first daughter Vida Isabelle.

In Everybody Loves Natti, fans can learn more about her much-desired pregnancy, work inside the studio, life at home, how it is to be undocumented, a Dominican immigrant, and more. “I don‘t think that little girl in the Dominican Republic imagined the dream she would be living,” the superstar said. The first season of Everybody Loves Natti will have six episodes and will premiere on November 19 on Amazon Prime.

“I have always been so private about my life in general because I take care of my family. It‘s not only because of me. But because [my fans] supported me. When [the offer to do the show] came [up], I was a little bit afraid of doing it because I was pregnant,” Natti told ET. “I’m not going to hide my happiness for nothing in this world, and I saw them supporting me, I saw them fighting for me, I saw how they waited for this project, for NattiVidad, from the first song to the last one.”

“And I’m like, ’You know what? They deserve to know way more about Natti Natasha and to really, really get to know me, so they really know who they‘re supporting,’” she continued. “And they’re a part of my project and supported me from day one. So I feel like it’s very important for them to be a part of everything.”

Everybody Loves Natti premieres on November 19 on Amazon Prime.