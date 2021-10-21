Eiza González stars in ‘Ambulance,’ check out the explosive trailer

Eiza González is starring in a new action film. The actress shared some behind-the-scenes photos of “Ambulance,” her upcoming movie, slated for release February 2022.

The post features photos alongside her castmates, Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and director Michael Bay. She also included photos of some helicopters conducting stunts and Bay sitting on the director’s chair, orchestrating the action set pieces. “Ambulance” is the new Michael Bay film, a director known for his elaborate stunts and action-packed films. He’s directed movies belonging to the “Transformers” franchise, and box office hits like “Armageddon” and “Pearl Harbor.”

“Ambulance” is a remake of a Danish film, following a bank heist that quickly goes wrong. The film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal as the leads, playing robbers who accidentally shoot an LAPD officer and find themselves taking him hostage alongside the paramedic driving the ambulance, played by Eiza Gonzalez. The film is set over the course of a single day in Los Angeles.

Eiza González has made a name for herself in a variety of action films, starring in “Baby Driver,” “Godzilla Vs Kong,” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise. She’s become one of Hollywood’s top 5 highest-grossing actors, behind names like Liam Neeson, Tom Holland, and Samuel L. Jackson. At the time of the ranking, she was the top-grossing Latina in the industry.

González has a slate of exciting projects coming up soon, including the Netflix adaptation of the sci-fi bestseller “The Three-Body Problem” and the film adaptation of the life of the legendary Mexican actress María Félix. González will star and produce this project, which is shaping up to be momentous for her career and for showing off a different side of her work and talents.