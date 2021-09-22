Latina Powerhouse 2021 Eiza González is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in multiple ways. The Mexican actress received an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award from the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content.

The Baby Driver and Godzilla vs. Kong star said she is happy that people are interested in her IMDb Pro profile. “Thank you so much for this award…I am so honored,” said González. “I didn’t have an agent when I started my career; I” only had my IMDbPro page, so I owe my career to IMDbPro—my mom wrote her phone number and email address on my page, and that is how I got my first audition. I would fully recommend to up-and-coming actors who are struggling to find an agency or management, IM; IMDbProyour best friend and can help you get found and discovered.”

©Photo courtesy Eiza González for IMDb



Eiza González receives IMDb ‘Fan Favorite’ STARmeter Award

“STARmeter data shows that entertainment fans and professionals around the world have turned to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about Eiza González following her breakout performances in films including Baby Driver and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro. “We congratulate Eiza as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and look forward to watching her career continue to grow and evolve in exciting ways.”

González made a seamless Hollywood transition, starring in Blockbusters, TV series, and dramatic films. Born and raised in Mexico City, Eiza is a singer and actress who starred in the beloved Mexican telenovela “Lola, Erase Una Vez.”

Eiza’s Hollywood breakthrough occurred with the musical Jem and The Holograms, directed by Jon M. Chu, who has directed films like Crazy Rich Asians and more recently In The Heights.

The Mexican actress then starred in the series “From Dusk Til Dawn,” a television adaptation of the iconic movie starring George Clooney and Quentin Tarantino.