This past Saturday, the Mexican star, Eiza Gonzalez joined two of Hollywood’s A-listers, Demi Moore and Kate Hudson at the Women in Cinema Gala hosted by The Red Sea Film Festival in Venice, Italy.

The three stars looked drop-dead gorgeous and were all wearing fashion by Mônot. It was an evening of high fashion and memorable moments as Eiza, Demi and Kate took to Instragam to share with it with their followers.

Eiza posted a couple of times on her social profiles. On twitter, she wrote, “What a night! Celebrating 🖤 WOMEN 🖤 in film. Thank you Venezia 🎉”And on IG she posted twice. One post with photos of her Moore and Hudson, and the other (below) with some glamorous photos of her at the dinner table showcasing her jewelry, by the Italian luxury brand, Bulgari.

Demi Moore, 58, was not only looking spectacular, she was feeling silly and playful as she posted on Instagram, a photo with a caption that read: “Out with the Girls at the Women in Film event with @redseafilm last night 😜” In the photo, she is posing with world-renowned floral designer, Eric Buterbaugh and actor Patrick Hilgart. Both men looking at her chest area while blowing kisses.

In contrast, 42-year-old Kate Hudson posted a photo with a serious face, but very sexy pic, showing her long legs. The Bride Wars star made a cheeky comment to a quote from Coco Chanel. “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.” I chose fabric….” Tagging Eli Mizrahi, the Lebanese-American, Mônot designer with kiss emojis 💋💋💋.

The designer, Eli Mizrahi, also shared several photos, the first one featuring Eiza Gonzalez and another one with the other mentioned Hollywood actresses. He shared that it was an honor and he felt inspired.

“It was an honor to join forces with The Red Sea International Film Festival alongside so many strong, confident and talented women. The film and fashion industries play an integral role in influencing cultural change, especially when it comes to women’s empowerment. I feel inspired by the increasingly complex female characters portrayed in film and strive to create pieces that allow women to express their individuality.”

Here are our favorite photos from that evening.