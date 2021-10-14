The most iconic not-so-scary Halloween movies to watch this spooky season

We understand not everyone likes horror movies, luckily there’s more than just the usual spine-chilling gory films, if you want to get into the Halloween spirit without being completely terrified.

Starting with the iconic satirical black comedy film Addams Family Values (1993), promises to give you a good laugh while introducing some of the most famous spooky characters, such as Wednesday, Pugsley, Fester, Cousin Itt, and the unique romance between Morticia and Gomez Addams.

This list would never be complete without the blockbuster hit Hocus Pocus (1993), which might be one of the best witch movies, with the hilarious adventures of the Sanderson sisters, portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, this is the perfect time to watch, now that a sequel is on the horizon.

If we are talking about witch movies, we have to include Practical Magic (1998), with two undeniable Hollywood queens, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, showing the unbreakable bond between the Owens sisters, as they learn about magic and love.

This film is a perfect example of a cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) is a fan-favorite musical comedy, which tells the story of a young couple who discover the castle of a mad scientist, just when he is creating a living handsome man named Rocky.

You want more? This campy comedy will make you want to know more about eternal youth, Death Becomes Her (1992) presents the fabulous Meryl Streep and the legendary Goldie Hawn, as they navigate the Hollywood glitz and glam after drinking a magical potion.