Sarah Jessica Parker shares emotional tribute after the death of co-star Willie Garson

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about the tragic death of her late friend and co-star Willie Garson, sharing an emotional message in memory of the star.

The actor was best known for his portrayal of Stanford Blatch on the iconic HBO series ‘Sex and the City,’ and died at the age of 57 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Parker took to Instagram to share some photos with Garson, accompanied with a caption sharing her feelings, after 30 years of friendship.

“Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

The actress wrote, “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.”

Describing their “real friendship” as one that “allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie‘s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ,“