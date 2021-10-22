Doja Cat celebrated her 26th birthday this past Thursday, with an underwater-themed party attended by some of the biggest names in the music industry. The party was held at Delilah, a beautiful restaurant located in Los Angeles.

Guests got creative with their outfits, starting with Doja Car herself, who wore an outfit inspired by Princess Kida, from the movie “Atlantis: The Lost Empire.” Check out some of the guests and the awesome outfits they wore: