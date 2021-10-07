BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are the big winners of the night

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the winners of the night at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021! The two rappers won Song of the Year following the worldwide success of ‘WAP.’

Loading the player...

Taking place in Atlanta, the BET Hip Hop Awards were broadcasted on Tuesday night, with Cardi and Megan also winning Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop Video.

Fans of Drake shared their discontent on social media, after the Canadian star received eight nominations but came up empty.

Tyler the Creator also won big, being honored with Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Live performer.

Among the rest of the winners, lyricist of the year went to J. Cole, Best International Flow for Little Simz, Video Director of the Year for Missy Elliot, Hustler of the Year for Saweetie, Producer of the Year for Hit-Boy, DJ of the Year for DJ Scheme and Impact Track for Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z - “What It Feels Like.”

It’s no secret that Cardi has continued to make an impact in the music industry, however she seems to be also taking over the fashion scene, surprising everyone with her incredible looks, making her debut as a model in the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.