Selena Gomez surprises Cardi B with a thoughtful gift basket for her baby boy

Cardi B’s newborn has a lot of tias spoiling him. The rapper’s good friend and fellow entertainer, Selena Gomez, surprised them by sending a giant gift basket filled with adorable toys and snacks for the busy mami.

The 29-year-old “WAP” interpreter took social media to share with her fans the thoughtful gesture. “I got this beautiful gift basket for ‘Sun Sun,’ with this little bear from Selena Gomez,” Cardi says in the video she shared on her Instagram. “It’s so cute, and it’s got treats for me. You know, when I’m rocking the baby to sleep at night, you know I get hungry at the nighttime.”

Singers Cardi B and Selena Gomez perform onstage on the Outdoor Stage during Weekend 1, Day 1 of the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, California.

The Dominican descent star goes on to thank Selena. “This is so cute! Thank you, Selena Gomez; you’re adorable.” On the video, Cardi wrote, “thank you @selenagomez,” with three heart emojis.

Gomez and Cardi’s friendship developed after collaborating on the mega-hit “Taki Taki,” a song featuring DJ Snake and Puerto Rican reggaeton star, Ozuna. After that, the pop star, actress, and businesswoman have always been supporting Cardi B in her milestones.

Selena’s gift celebrates the baby boy’s first month, and Cardi will benefit from it in multiple ways, mainly since she chose not to throw a baby shower. According to the rapper, she preferred to hold a big bash for her daughter instead. In an interview on the live radio app Stationhead, she explains why.

“I just get overwhelmed when I do these big birthdays, and I just feel like the baby shower with Kulture’s birthday is just too close,” Cardi said. “Just to see the same people over again, and it’s like, not doing it.”