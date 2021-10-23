Kendall Jenner kisses her boyfriend Devin Booker in NBA game

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been together for the past year, and seem happy and in love. This past Friday, Kendall supported and cheered on Devin as she watched him play basketball at the Staples center in LA.

©GettyImages



Kendall smiles at Devin, happy over his win.

Kendall hugged and kissed Devin after his game, where his team, the Phoenix Suns, defeated the LA Lakers.

©GettyImages



Kendall spent time with friends Hailey and Justin Bieber.

She watched the game sitting next to Hailey and Justin Bieber, who are close friends of hers and who are fans of a variety of sports, including basketball.

Kendall and Devin have been together for over a year, with Kendall supporting him throughout his basketball season. Devin has also joined her on a variety of occasions alongside her family, which has given Booker the stamp of approval. “Her family loves him and knows how good they are for one another. They love having Devin around and have welcomed him with open arms,” said a source to E! News. “They love seeing Kendall so happy with someone who brings out the best in her. It‘s exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship.”

©GettyImages



Devin kisses Kendall after winning the game.

Kendall has long been a private person, with Devin being one of the few relationships that she’s open about. When speaking about why she enjoys her privacy, in the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion episode, she said, “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest. I just feel like it‘s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”

Kendall and Devin have known eachother for some time now, since 2018, when were both dating other people. Their relationship started off casually, with them going public on Valentine’s Day.