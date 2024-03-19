Did Bad Bunny and ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri rekindle their romance?

Bad Bunny and ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri have sparked speculation and excitement among their followers, as they were captured together. Popular Spanish-language morning show Despierta América recently shared a video featuring the reggaeton sensation and Gabriela stepping out together in Los Angeles.

For those unfamiliar with their history, Gabriela Berlingeri is a Puerto Rican jewelry designer who captured Bad Bunny’s heart long before his meteoric rise to global fame. However, in the months that followed Bad Bunny’s surprise album “YHLQMDLG,” which stands for “Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana” (I Do Whatever I Want), speculation swirled regarding the status of their relationship as the star continued to ascend. In a matter of time, rumors linking him to Kendall Jenner only added fuel to the fire, leaving fans wondering if Berlingeri had been relegated to the past.

Although Jenner and the Puerto Rican sensation dated for a few months, Gabriela seemed never to be too far as she was seen supporting Bad Bunny at Coachella and she was in attendance at Bad Bunny’s listening party at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot also known as the “Choliseo.”

Fans enjoyed the song “ACHO PR” during the event, featuring prominent artists Arcángel, De La Ghetto, and Ñengo Flow. In the track, Bad Bunny gets candid about various aspects of his life.

During his verse, he expresses gratitude for the people who have been influential in his life. He mentions Gabriela and his close loved ones, Jan and Noah. “Gracia‘ a Dios cumplí to’ lo que soñé en la escuela / Gracia‘ Dios por poner en mi camino / A Jan, a Noah y a Gabriela, ey / Por eso ya yo no pido mucho cuando me acuesto,” which translates to, “Thank God I accomplished everything I dreamed of in school / Thank God for putting Jan, Noah, and Gabriela on my path, hey / That’s why I don’t ask for much when I go to bed anymore.”

While fans anticipate updates on the status of Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri’s relationship, one thing is sure: Bad Bunny’s musical journey and personal life will continue to captivate us for years.