Bad Bunny’s ex, Gabriela Berlingeri, was reportedly at the star’s listening party at the ‘Choliseo’ [PHOTOS]

Bad Bunny is one of the most influential and iconic artists in the world of reggaeton. The Puerto Rican musician has taken the music industry by storm with his unique blend of reggaeton, trap, and other musical influences, and his popularity continues to rise. Fans have always been fascinated by his personal life, particularly his past relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri.

On October 13th, 2023, the highly anticipated day arrived for Bad Bunny’s fans, as the artist released his latest album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.” This album shows Bad Bunny’s musical versatility and artistic evolution as he explores new sounds and delves into deeply personal topics, including his relationship with Gabriela Berlingeri.

©GettyImages



(L-R) Gabriela Berlingeri and Bad Bunny attend The 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amid the excitement of the album’s release, fans were treated to a surprise when it was reported that Gabriela Berlingeri was in attendance at Bad Bunny’s listening party at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot also known as the “Choliseo.”

Social media was abuzz with images of Gabriela enjoying herself with friends in what appeared to be the massive stadium, where the Puerto Rican artist’s music echoed through the walls.

©Cristina Paola





The surprise appearance of Gabriela Berlingeri at the listening party sparked a wave of curiosity and admiration from fans. It’s a well-known fact that Bad Bunny and Gabriela have shared an on-again, off-again relationship that has often been shrouded in mystery. The photos from the listening party showed her having a great time, which was heartening for many fans who were hoping for the best for the couple. It is important to mention that Bad Bunny has been dating Kendall Jenner for a while.

©Cristina Paola





While the sight of Gabriela at the “Choliseo” was intriguing, Bad Bunny’s lyrics on his new album genuinely shed light on the current status of their relationship. In the song “ACHO PR,” featuring prominent artists Arcángel, De La Ghetto, and Ñengo Flow, Bad Bunny gets candid about various aspects of his life.

During his verse, Bad Bunny expresses gratitude for the people who have been influential in his life. He specifically mentions Gabriela and his close loved ones, Jan and Noah. This shoutout to Gabriela Berlingeri in his lyrics was touching and surprising, considering how private they were.

In the verse, Bad Bunny raps, “Gracia‘ a Dios cumplí to’ lo que soñé en la escuela / Gracia‘ Dios por poner en mi camino / A Jan, a Noah y a Gabriela, ey / Por eso ya yo no pido mucho cuando me acuesto,” which translates to, “Thank God I accomplished everything I dreamed of in school / Thank God for putting Jan, Noah, and Gabriela on my path, hey / That’s why I don’t ask for much when I go to bed anymore.”

It’s no secret that Bad Bunny has been a trendsetter in the music industry, pushing boundaries and breaking barriers. Still, his candid lyrics in “ACHO PR” show he’s not afraid to be vulnerable and open up about his personal life. This level of honesty and transparency is something that fans have come to appreciate about him.