Bad Bunny marries girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri in new “Tití Me Preguntó” music video

Bad Bunny just dropped another music video off of his latest album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

One of the most popular songs on the album, “Tití Me Preguntó,” just got the visual treatment, which shows the reggaetonero exploring the themes he raps about over the energetic dembow track.

The first person to give fans a teaser of the music video was Gabriela Berlingeri, Bad Bunny’s longtime girlfriend who starred in the promo videos for the album. She took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 1 to post a picture of her wearing a wedding dress, giving eager fans no other information but the simple caption: “hoy [today] 2:00pm.”

©Gabriela Berlingeri





About an hour and a half later, the music video for “Tití Me Preguntó” hit Youtube, featuring Berlingeri in that very dress...but not before Benito had a little fun.

Bad Bunny was spotted in New York a couple weeks ago while filming portions of the video, hitting the heavily-Dominican neighborhood Washington Heights for some much-needed perreo.

Dancing around with multiple different women (and men) in the video, the visual perfectly depicts the version of himself Benito describes in the song in Spanish: “today I have one girlfriend, tomorrow another...but we’re not getting married.”

The one twist in this visual, though, is that Bad Bunny does get married--to his real-life girlfriend, at that. The end of the video shows Berlingeri ascending from the sky in the wedding dress from her Instagram Story, meeting the rapper at the altar. The visual ends with them looking into one another’s eyes, smiling.

Interestingly enough, Benito just talked about his relationship with Gabriela in an interview, saying that people say a lot about their relationship without knowing the truth. It was then that he joked about the possibility of being married without anyone finding out.