Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ becomes second all-Spanish album to reach No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

At this point, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Bad Bunny is making history every single day.

Following the release of his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, on Friday, May 6, the Puerto Rican native earned his second #1 on the Billboard 200. An impressive enough feat on it’s own, that stat becomes all the more exciting when you add in the fact that this milestone marks only the second all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the 66-year-old chart.

The first to do it? Bad Bunny’s last album: 2020’s El Último Tour Del Mundo.

Un Verano Sin Ti’s #1 spot comes with the year’s biggest week for any album: 274,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 12. It is also the reggaetonero’s best week ever in terms of units earned.

The blockbuster streaming debut earned 356.66 million on-demand official streams in its first week, according to Billboard. That’s not only the largest streaming week ever for a Latin album, but the biggest streaming week of 2022 for any album of any genre, and the biggest streaming week for any album since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in September 2021.

Un VeranoSin Ti is Bad Bunny’s seventh charting album on the Billboard 200 and fifth top 10.

While many music fans likely aren’t surprised by the artist--who’s full name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--reaching number one, it’s important to realize that the United States isn’t the singer’s main market.

.@sanbenito’s 'Un Verano Sin Ti' earned 622 million streams on Spotify in its first week of release, the biggest streaming week for any album in the platform's history. #UnVeranoSinTi — chart data (@chartdata) May 13, 2022

Those 356.66 million streams that contribute to his U.S. chart-topper are just a fraction of his total listeners, with 622 million first week streams of the album on Spotify alone. That’s the biggest streaming week for any album in the platform’s history.

Bad Bunny also became the first artist in history to earn over 100 million total streams on Spotify eight days in a row, hitting the milestone every day from May 6-13, according to Chart Data. With consistent numbers like that, it’s safe to say Un Verano Sin Ti isn’t seeing that second week slump.