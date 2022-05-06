New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Bad Bunny & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from including Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
Fresh off his first tour of 2022, El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny treated fans to an album that’s sure to break records all summer long: Un Verano Sin Ti.
The reggaetonero’s listeners already know just how diverse Benito’s catalogue is, but this 23-track album takes exploration and genre-bending to a whole new level. Each song on the project alludes to some of the most memorable experiences Bad Bunny has enjoyed in the summers throughout his lifetime.
Using elements from reggaeton, dembow, mambo, merengue, and more, Un Verano Sin Ti is home to prominent collaborations including “Me Porto Bonito” with Chencho Corleone, “Tarot” with Jhayco, and “Party” with Rauw Alejandro.
Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
Christian Nodal - “Vivo en el 6”
Multi-award-winning Singer-songwriter Christian Nodal releases his third single, “Vivo en el 6,” one of the most poetic songs of his career.
“You’ll like this song very much, it’s meant to be listened to with a drink in hand, it’s even valid to cry for that love that doesn’t deserve us,” says Nodal. “It is dedicated for those who bet on stories of love.”
HA-ASH - “Serías Tú”
Taylor Swift - “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
Jon Z - “Joven de la Calle”
Puerto Rican artist Jon Z has released his latest single, “Joven de la Calle,” a song in honor of those who, like him, come from a humble and hardworking background. This single empowers all those who have overcome their adversities with determination and perseverance.
Río Roma - “Amor Eterno”
REYNA - “orgullosa”
Chucky73 - “Freestyle73”
Chucky73 has been making waves among the Bronx and Dominican audience with his latest releases, and now, he’s bringing his newest musical bet to the table: “Freestyle73.” On the song, the rapper exhibits his lyrical capabilities over a beat produced by Sie7eTr3 colleague, Nenin.
A$AP Rocky - “D.M.B.”
DJ Chulo X Haraca Kiko - “Chapa”