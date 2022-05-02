Bad Bunny reveals his new album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti,’ will drop this Friday

Bad Bunny has finally revealed the release date for his forthcoming album, and fans don’t have to wait long to hear what El Conejo Malo has up his sleeve.

The Puerto Rican superstar has been teasing his next project since the top of the year, letting fans know back in January that he was finishing up his latest album. In the following months, even while on his Último Tour Del Mundo throughout North America, the rapper--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio--ensured fans new music was on the way.

As he finished up the tour in April, Benito dropped a video announcing that he would reveal the release date for his album after wrapping up his voyage--and today, he did just that.

Bad Bunny’s fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, will be released this Friday, May 6. The singer revealed the big news to his 38 million Instagram followers on Monday, continuing his series of promo videos starring his longtime girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, and Spanish actor Mario Casas.

This big reveal comes after the reggaetonero seemed to confirm the number of songs on the upcoming album, tweeting out the “tracklist” for Un Verano Sin Ti.

While Benito didn’t actually unveil the names of any songs, simply calling them all “PALO” or hits, fans were excited to see 23 new songs from Bad Bunny on the way.