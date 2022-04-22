New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Karol G, Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Lyanno, Christian Nodal, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
Karol G - “PROVENZA”
After dominating Weekend 1 of Coachella last weekend and paying tribute to Latin music legends before her, Karol G treated fans by dropping a brand new song.
“Provenza” is a track that represents a new freedom. A place that invites you to return to old times and relive those beloved memories from a peaceful mindset, full of inclusion, love and good vibes. Karol also brought to life the comforting feeling of the song in her new music video, directed by Pedro Artola.
Christian Nodal - “Aguardiente”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - “Te Felicito”
Today, Iconic Colombian singer-songwriter and multiple GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winner Shakira has released her new single “Te Felicito” with Latin GRAMMY-award winning music superstar Rauw Alejandro.
The funk-infused reggaeton track was released alongside a music video, which shows Shakira creating her ideal man--which turns out to be none other than Rauw Alejandro. Rauw (and his robot alter ego) join Shakira in an electrifying choreography that makes anyone watching want to move to the irresistible track.
Badshah, J Balvin, Tainy - “Voodoo”
Lyanno - El Cambio
After a lot of anticipation from his fans around the world, multi-platinum international recording artist Lyanno premiered his new album, El Cambio.
Along with the release of the new album, Lyanno dropped the music video for his song “Nasty,” produced by Wildhouse Picture and directed by FILMBYDAVE in Colombia. The videos imagery reflects the message behind the song through settings that showcase a modern take on medieval times and a supernatural theme.
Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry
HA-ASH - “Mejor Que Te Acostumbres”
Sebastián Yatra, Lenny Tavárez, Mariah Angeliq - “Si Me La Haces”
In the new Daniel Duran-directed music video for “Si Me La Haces” from Sebastián Yatra’s multi-platinum album Dharma, the singer-songwriter applies for the position of novio alongside his song co-collaborators Lenny Tavarez (his competition) and Mariah Angeliq (the new boss) – watch how the story unfolds down below.
Ed Sheeran (feat. Lil Baby) - “2step”
Ariel Rose, Tony Succar, Kenyi (feat. LORS) - “Let Me Go”
On Friday, Ariel Rose released her new single, “Let Me Go” featuring breakthrough Dominican rapper LORS, two-time Latin Grammy winning/Grammy nominated producer Tony Succar, and Kenyi. This is the second single off of her new Spanglish Visual EP, In Paraíso, which drops on May 20.
Don Omar feat. Wisin & Gente De Zona - “Soy Yo”
Carmen DeLeon - “BBB”
After releasing a powerful series of ballads, Carmen DeLeon reveals a different side of her artistry with the up-tempo “BBB,” a contender for empowerment anthem of the summer. As an ex blows up her phone, she drops the news that she’s in love, but not with him – and bids him “bye bye baby.”
DGLO73 - “Brazilero”
Peter Nieto x Ivy Queen - “Pa’mi”
Singer-songwriter Peter Nieto celebrates the release of his single, “Pa’mi” alongside the pioneer and female leader of the urban genre, Ivy Queen. This energetic and enticing salsa started with an urban idea when the Queen heard the beat of the salsa and later achieving a song of another level.