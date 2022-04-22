New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Karol G, Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Lyanno, Christian Nodal, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

Karol G - “PROVENZA”

After dominating Weekend 1 of Coachella last weekend and paying tribute to Latin music legends before her, Karol G treated fans by dropping a brand new song.

“Provenza” is a track that represents a new freedom. A place that invites you to return to old times and relive those beloved memories from a peaceful mindset, full of inclusion, love and good vibes. Karol also brought to life the comforting feeling of the song in her new music video, directed by Pedro Artola.

Christian Nodal - “Aguardiente”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - “Te Felicito”

Today, Iconic Colombian singer-songwriter and multiple GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY-winner Shakira has released her new single “Te Felicito” with Latin GRAMMY-award winning music superstar Rauw Alejandro.

The funk-infused reggaeton track was released alongside a music video, which shows Shakira creating her ideal man--which turns out to be none other than Rauw Alejandro. Rauw (and his robot alter ego) join Shakira in an electrifying choreography that makes anyone watching want to move to the irresistible track.