New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Cardi B, Ricky Martin, Lizzo, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we've been waiting for new music from inclucing Reik, Gucci Mane, Omy De Oro, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
Kay Flock feat. Cardi B, Dougie B & Bory300 - “Shake It”
Cardi B is going back to The Bronx on her latest collaboration, linking up with Kay Flock, Dougie B, and Bory300 for “Shake It.”
“Shake It” is Kay Flock’s first new single since releasing his debut project, The D.O.A. Tape, in November. It’s also his first song since being arrested in December on a charge of first-degree murder, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
paopao, iZaak - relaciones tóxicas
This week, RichMusic’s first female artist, paopao, dropped her new EP, relaciones tóxicas, with iZaak along with the music video for the focus track, “qué nos pasó?”
This project tells the story of a toxic relationship through the perspective of the female and male participants, going through the emotions surrounding sex, communication, and the increasing distance when outside people become involved.
Gucci Mane - “Serial Killers”
Chucky73 x Chimbala - “Los Que Ma Rapan”
Chucky73 isn’t wasting any time, quickly following up his song“Hmm” with his newest single, “Los Que Ma Rapan” alongside fellow Dominican urban sensation, Chimbala.
This isn’t the first time that the pair have collaborated, either. Chucky 73 and Chimbala have previously given us hits such as “Brazilera Remix,” “Está Si,” and most recently, “Trucha.”
Ricky Martin, Reik - “A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal”
Omy De Oro x Arcangel - “Somos O No Somos”
“Somos O No Somos” is Omy de Oro’s new single, a fierce Urbano track featuring Latin trap sensation Arcangel.
The track mixes Omy’s classic trap delivery with Arcangel’s melodic signature sound, making it the perfect street smash. As his audience continues to grow, the numbers confirms his versatility is not going unnoticed.
Ovi x Aleman x Noriel - “Ya Ni Se”
Grupo Diez 4tro - “Vida Prestada”
Today, Grupo Diez 4tro has released their latest track, “Vida Prestada,” a corrido tumbado in which they invite their followers, through its contagious rhythm, to make the best out of life.
Banda MS feat Eden Muñoz - “Hay Que Hacer Dinero”
Eix, Dalex, Juhn - “Tour Remix”
Last year while on the road with Rauw Alejandro, EIX gave us a glimpse into the everyday scenery of tour life with his hit single “Tour.” The rushed moments in between endless hotels, cities, and ever-changing scenery are interspersed with a romantic anthem about connecting with someone on the deepest level.
On the newly-released remix for “Tour,” EIX expands on this notion, with a little help from the undeniably smooth sounds of Dalex and Juhn.
Conan Gray - “Memories”
Lil Durk - “Blocklist”
Ana Isabelle - “Gloria”
Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Ana Isabelle just released her new single, “Gloria.” The song is a fusion of the rhythms and sounds mixing ballads, urban and pop, woven into an inspirational story and is released alongside a music video directed by renowned PuertoRican choreographer Danny Lugo.
Muni Long - “Another”
G-Eazy - “Angel”