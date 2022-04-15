New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Cardi B, Ricky Martin, Lizzo, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Reik, Gucci Mane, Omy De Oro, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

Kay Flock feat. Cardi B, Dougie B & Bory300 - “Shake It”

Cardi B is going back to The Bronx on her latest collaboration, linking up with Kay Flock, Dougie B, and Bory300 for “Shake It.”

“Shake It” is Kay Flock’s first new single since releasing his debut project, The D.O.A. Tape, in November. It’s also his first song since being arrested in December on a charge of first-degree murder, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”

paopao, iZaak - relaciones tóxicas

This week, RichMusic’s first female artist, paopao, dropped her new EP, relaciones tóxicas, with iZaak along with the music video for the focus track, “qué nos pasó?”

This project tells the story of a toxic relationship through the perspective of the female and male participants, going through the emotions surrounding sex, communication, and the increasing distance when outside people become involved.

Gucci Mane - “Serial Killers”