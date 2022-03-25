New Music Friday: The biggest releases from Daddy Yankee, Latto, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Ed Sheeran, SZA, Cardi B, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
Daddy Yankee - LEGENDADDY
After shocking the internet with the announcement of his retirement, global music legend Daddy Yankee has unveiled his highly-anticipated farewell album, LEGENDADDY.
LEGENDADDY sees the reggaeton icon invite a variety of A-list friends to celebrate over three decades of music on this 19-track opus. To herald the record’s arrival, he accompanied the release with nine exhilarating and high-energy music videos for “AGUA,” “LA OLA,” “ZONA DEL PERREO,” “HOT,” “BOMBÓN,” “EL ABUSADOR DEL ABUSADOR,” “IMPARES,” and for his single “REMIX.”
Seven Kayne - “Eso Que Tenés”
Latto - 777
As her single “Big Energy” continues to dominate the charts, Latto has finally released her highly-anticipated album, 777.
With features from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and more, this 13-song project comes nearly two years after her debut album Queen of da Souf, proving the Clayton County native doesn’t need to rush her process to stay on top.
J Balvin & Ed Sheeran - “Forever My Love” + “Sigue”
After meeting one another at the gym and sparking up conversation, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran have dropped two collaborative songs: “Forever My Love” and “Sigue.”
“They were made in a very, very, very natural way. It wasn’t a labels reaching out sort of thing,” Sheeran told Apple Music 1 about the songs. “I learned Spanish for them, which took a while. So I guess that’s my new party trick. Yeah, I guess that’s a skill that it shows off.I had an old iPad that I’d had for a while. It had a smashed screen I just couldn’t be bothered to replace. And Jose bought me a new iPad, which was weird, and then hid it in a pizza box.”
Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B - “No Love”
Grupo Diez 4tro - “No Falta Mas Tiempo”
Yubeili - “Otra Noche (Ft. Maikel Delacalle, Falke 912)”
Yubeili is back with a banger featuring Spain’s own Maikel Delacalle and Falke 912 from Uruguay. “Otra Noche” is about attraction and connection at any cost, meeting the desire to spend another night together, filled with passion and raw emotion.
Rels B- Smile Bix :)
Kid Cudi - “Stars In The Sky”
Today, Kid Cudi shares a new track entitled “Stars In The Sky” from the upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The record, which was produced by Take A Daytrip and Dot Da Genius, serves as the only original song in the film.
DDG - “Elon Musk” ft. Gunna
Luis Figueroa - “Todavía Te Espero”
Chance the Rapper - “Child of God”
Key Glock - “Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe)”
Key Glock is back with his latest release, Yellow Tape 2 (Deluxe), out now via Paper Route Empire.
Decked with 10 brand new, featureless tracks, this project gives fans 10 more reasons why Key Glock is paving the future for PRE. Glock weaves together tales of hustling, family inspiration and braggadocious stunts, but he never loses that syrupy, Memphis wordplay.
Jorge Drexler - “Cinturón Blanco”
Gera Demara - “Acabando (Version Norteña)”