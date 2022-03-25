New Music Friday: The biggest releases from Daddy Yankee, Latto, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Ed Sheeran, SZA, Cardi B, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

Daddy Yankee - LEGENDADDY

After shocking the internet with the announcement of his retirement, global music legend Daddy Yankee has unveiled his highly-anticipated farewell album, LEGENDADDY.

LEGENDADDY sees the reggaeton icon invite a variety of A-list friends to celebrate over three decades of music on this 19-track opus. To herald the record’s arrival, he accompanied the release with nine exhilarating and high-energy music videos for “AGUA,” “LA OLA,” “ZONA DEL PERREO,” “HOT,” “BOMBÓN,” “EL ABUSADOR DEL ABUSADOR,” “IMPARES,” and for his single “REMIX.”

Seven Kayne - “Eso Que Tenés”

Latto - 777

As her single “Big Energy” continues to dominate the charts, Latto has finally released her highly-anticipated album, 777.

With features from Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and more, this 13-song project comes nearly two years after her debut album Queen of da Souf, proving the Clayton County native doesn’t need to rush her process to stay on top.