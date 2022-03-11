New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Justin Quiles, Megan Thee Stallion, Jhay Cortez, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Eladio Carrion, Arcángel, Jhay Cortez, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

Ozuna - “G WAGON”

Just two weeks after debuting his first single of 2022, “Deprimida,” Ozuna just surprises his millions of fans around the world with his new single and video, “G WAGON,” directed by Fernando Lugo.

“Trap is one of my favorite rhythms to record, because I feel like it’s part of my artistic essence and it gives me plenty of space to be creative,” says Ozuna. “Furthermore, my fans love hearing me sing it. That’s why I felt like it was time to release ‘G Wagon.’”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - “Sweetest Pie”

Justin Quiles, Eladio Carrion - “GUCCI FENDI”

Latin GRAMMY-nominated vocalist and singer-songwriter, Justin Quiles, has just released his latest song “Gucci Fendi” alongside fellow Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrion.

This track is the first single off of his next studio album, which is slated for release in 2022.

Jhay Cortez - “Sensual Bebé”

Jhay Cortez has just released his latest single, “Sensual Bebé,” his new musical chapter after the resounding sensation of his most recent album Timelezz.