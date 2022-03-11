New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Justin Quiles, Megan Thee Stallion, Jhay Cortez, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Eladio Carrion, Arcángel, Jhay Cortez, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Zendaya, Camila Cabello, and more
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Doja Cat, ROSALÍA, and more
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Nathy Peluso, Rauw Alejandro, Jack Harlow and more
Ozuna - “G WAGON”
Just two weeks after debuting his first single of 2022, “Deprimida,” Ozuna just surprises his millions of fans around the world with his new single and video, “G WAGON,” directed by Fernando Lugo.
“Trap is one of my favorite rhythms to record, because I feel like it’s part of my artistic essence and it gives me plenty of space to be creative,” says Ozuna. “Furthermore, my fans love hearing me sing it. That’s why I felt like it was time to release ‘G Wagon.’”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - “Sweetest Pie”
Justin Quiles, Eladio Carrion - “GUCCI FENDI”
Latin GRAMMY-nominated vocalist and singer-songwriter, Justin Quiles, has just released his latest song “Gucci Fendi” alongside fellow Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrion.
This track is the first single off of his next studio album, which is slated for release in 2022.
Jhay Cortez - “Sensual Bebé”
Jhay Cortez has just released his latest single, “Sensual Bebé,” his new musical chapter after the resounding sensation of his most recent album Timelezz.
In addition to this release, the singer also announced his 2022 U.S. tour that kicks off in April with concerts in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, among other cities.
Kiko El Crazy, Arcangel - “Te Dóblate”
Key Glock - “Pain Killers”
Mike Bahía, Maxiolly, Blessd (feat. Beéle) - “Ropa Interior”
Ovi - “Nunca Me Deje”
As he keeps busy by participating in big collaborations and closing out awards shows, Ovi is blessing fans with a solo trap anthem titled “Nunca Me Deje.”
This song comes alongside a music video directed by Ovi himself, which shows the hustle within the streets of Miami. The single, produced by Foreign Teck, opens with the artist playing a message from his mom, reminding him that the world we live in is dark with people who want to do harm.
FMK, DUKI - “Tu Nombre”
Amesty, Kevin Roldan, Jerry Di, Totoy El Frio - “Te Vas”
Jon Z, Juhn - “Ansioso”
Jon Z’s latest release “Ansioso” brings a commercial sound that serves as a reminder of the singer’s versatility and reach within the Latin music game. Juhn’s vocals on the pre-chorus set up the visual preceding the “chase” it occurs between two people that feel attracted towards each other but none of them know how to pursue the other.
JD Pantoja - “YA VOLVÍ”
Monsieur Periné - “Nada”
Monsieur Periné just released their latest single “Nada,” which previews their new project to release this spring.
“Despite the heartache, it was clear to me that there was no turning back,” says the band’s singer Catalina Garcia. “It was time to say farewell. Love is like a plant, it can wilt and die, but if you weed out what’s blocking its splendor, it can once again bloom like the spring from within. The strength of love dwells inside of you and loving yourself is the first step.”
Calibre 50 - “Míranos Ahora”
Boza - “Haciendo el Amor”
Omy De Oro - “La Nueva Pandemia”
Three months after releasing one of his most successful commercial tracks “Mood Remix,” Omy De Oro is back with a trap single titled “La Nueva Pandemia.” This track is a street anthem and embraces Omy’s signature trap sound that has molded him into the artist he is today.