New Music Friday: the biggest releases from ROSALÍA, Nicki Minaj, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Miky Woodz, Coi Leray and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI

ROSALÍA just dropped her third studio album, MOTOMAMI. Ahead of the project’s release, she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about why this is the hardest album she’s made.

“I’m very grateful to all the people that have been part of the album, but this album wouldn’t exist without the sacrifice and the dedication and the blood, sweat, tears, literally,” she said. “Being far from home for almost two years. Being far from the people I love for almost two years, because I never did that in my life and I don’t know if I could do it again because honestly, it was really tough. This is the hardest album that I had to do, for sure.”

Miky Woodz Ft. Nio García, Jay Wheeler - “Nadie”

Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj - “Blick Blick!”

Bad Gyal, Beny Jr. - “Flow 2000 remix”

“Flow 2000” was written by Bad Gyal in collaboration with El Guincho, who also produced the song. Now, it has been reborn under this explosive remix with the additional production of renowned musicians Steve Lean, SHB, and Fakeguido.