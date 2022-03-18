New Music Friday: the biggest releases from ROSALÍA, Nicki Minaj, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Miky Woodz, Coi Leray and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI
ROSALÍA just dropped her third studio album, MOTOMAMI. Ahead of the project’s release, she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about why this is the hardest album she’s made.
“I’m very grateful to all the people that have been part of the album, but this album wouldn’t exist without the sacrifice and the dedication and the blood, sweat, tears, literally,” she said. “Being far from home for almost two years. Being far from the people I love for almost two years, because I never did that in my life and I don’t know if I could do it again because honestly, it was really tough. This is the hardest album that I had to do, for sure.”
Miky Woodz Ft. Nio García, Jay Wheeler - “Nadie”
Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj - “Blick Blick!”
Bad Gyal, Beny Jr. - “Flow 2000 remix”
“Flow 2000” was written by Bad Gyal in collaboration with El Guincho, who also produced the song. Now, it has been reborn under this explosive remix with the additional production of renowned musicians Steve Lean, SHB, and Fakeguido.
The song is a tribute to the icons of the 2000, guided through a dialogue in which a man (Beny) tries to seduce a woman (Bad Gyal) while she shows herself empowered and without fear of exhibiting herself as an independent woman.
Key Glock - “Play For Keeps”
Cosculluela - “INOCENTE”
International urban artist Cosculluela just dropped his latest single, “INOCENTE.” This new track serves as a follow-up to his previous releases, “Chambean” with Tego Calderón and “La Que Hay.”
BoyWithUke ft. blackbear - “IDGAF”
Chucky 73 -“HMM”
Chucky73 just added another single to his repertoire with the release of his latest track, “HMM.”
Produced by Sie7eTr3’s own YMP Cash, the single dishes out a classic trap record with the sound and flow that only Chucky can accomplish. Straight from the Bronx to digital platforms, the record is sure to have your bass bumping and speakers shaking. With his fiery rap verses and sultr beats, Chucky 73 tackles the topic of running the streets in “HMM.”
Fivio Foreign ft. Quavo - “Magic City”
EL ALFA EL JEFE x EL MAYOR CLASICO - “GALAPIN”
HA-ASH - “Lo Que un Hombre Debería Saber”
It’s been four years since the release of their last album, and now, singer-songwriters Ha-Ash have returned with their new single, “Lo Que Un Hombre Debería Saber.” The track comes from their new album, which is set to be released later this year.
The song was created with an original approach, using humor about a topic many don’t commonly speak on. “We wanted to find a way to say something that is profound and important differently”, commented Ha-Ash about the single.