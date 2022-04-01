New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Harry Styles, Lyanno, Dreamville, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing City Girls, Anuel AA, Gucci Mane, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
Lyanno - “Guay”
Today, Multi-platinum international recording artist Lyanno surprises his fans with the premiere of his new single, “Guay.”
This track not only promises to become the next big club anthem, but will also be part of his upcoming album El Cambio. “Guay” is the first part of an upcoming trilogy project, which will develop through the release of his next album.
Dreamville - D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape
Anuel AA, Yailin la Más Viral - “Si Tu Me Busca”
Harry Styles - “As It Was”
Harry Styles just dropped his new music video for “As It Was,” which featues the former One Direction member dancing around in a red jumpsuit that glitters as he moves. This single is on his upcoming album Harry’s House, which drops on May 20.
Gucci Mane feat. Key Glock & Young Dolph - “Blood All On It”
Alejandro Santamaria - Despierto
Alejandro Santamaria has released his first studio album, Despierto. The project comes with a refreshing proposal in which he fuses diverse musical roots to create a diverse and innovative musical compendium.
The album’s focus track “100” with Sael is an emotional single that talks about a real and unconditional love that many people can easily identify with.
Lupita Infante - “Hazme Tuya”
City Girls Ft. Fivio Foreign - “Top Notch”
DGLO73- “No Hay Miedo”
Bronx-based Dominican trap artist DGLO73 recently debuted his first release of the year, “NO HAY MIEDO.”
Produced by Sie7etr3’s in-house producer YMP Cash, the song is a vibey fierce urban track that talks about the challenges of coming up as an artist, being on his own, and how staying true to his beliefs will result in his success.
BODINE x ZIZZY - “POR ESO LLORO”
ROA - “Bellakeame”
ROA--a Puerto Rican artist who represents the future of powerhouse in the industry--released his latest track “Bellakeame” on Friday. This single tells the story of two people who remember moments of a night full of passion and in which the woman leaves the man head over heels.
Chicocurlyhead - “DIADREAMER”