New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Harry Styles, Lyanno, Dreamville, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing City Girls, Anuel AA, Gucci Mane, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

Lyanno - “Guay”

Today, Multi-platinum international recording artist Lyanno surprises his fans with the premiere of his new single, “Guay.”

This track not only promises to become the next big club anthem, but will also be part of his upcoming album El Cambio. “Guay” is the first part of an upcoming trilogy project, which will develop through the release of his next album.

Dreamville - D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape

Anuel AA, Yailin la Más Viral - “Si Tu Me Busca”

Harry Styles - “As It Was”

Harry Styles just dropped his new music video for “As It Was,” which featues the former One Direction member dancing around in a red jumpsuit that glitters as he moves. This single is on his upcoming album Harry’s House, which drops on May 20.