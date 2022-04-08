New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Vince Staples, Jack Harlow, Kim Loaiza, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Chlöe, Ozuna, J. Cole, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
Jack Harlow - “First Class”
After going completely viral on TikTok off a snippet he previewed last week, Jack Harlow is giving fans exactly what they want by dropping, “First Class.”
Sampling Fergie’s insanely popular 2006 hit “Glamorous,” this track puts a new twist on an old classic to give everyone the nostalgia they’ve been craving.
Chlöe - “Treat Me”
Vince Staples - Ramona Park Broke My Heart
Less than a year after releasing his self-titled project, Vince Staples is back with his new album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart.
This album serves as a tribute to the Long Beach neighborhood where Staples grew up, with the rapper looking backand processing some of the traumas that came with where he was raised. The album features appearances from Lil Baby and Ty Dolla $ign along with production from Mustard, Kenny Beats, DJ Dahi, and more.
Matteo Bocelli, Sebastián Yatra - “Tu Luz Quedó”
This Friday, Italian singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli and Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra release a romantic new single in the form of a three-track EP with renditions of the song in Spanish (“Tu Luz Quedó”), English (“Until She’s Gone”), and Italian (“Un Attimo di Te”).
The Spanish ballad, which conveys regret and hope for reconciliation, performed in an extraordinary way by the acclaimed vocalists, is complemented by a stunning music video shot on the Mediterranean island of Malta.
BIA ft. J. Cole - “LONDON”
Ozuna x Boza - “Apretaito”
Award-winning singer-songwriter Ozuna has teamed up with breakout artist and Latin GRAMMY nominee Boza for a new single titled, “Apretaito.” Wiith a catchy rhythm and crafty lyrics, this new track promises to become another reggaeton classic in Ozuna’s catalogue.
Lele Pons, Kim Loaiza - “Piketona”
Blessd - “Instagram”
IDK - “Taco” (prod. KAYTRANADA)
Maryland rappper and entrepreneur IDK links with acclaimed Grammy-winning producer Kaytranada for his latest track, “Taco.” This song is IDK’s first release following USEE4YOURSELF, the artist’s sonically sprawling sophomore album.
Paulo Londra - “Chance”
Coi Leray - Trendsetter
After months of anticipation and high-profile collaborations, Coi Leray’s debut album Trendsetter is finally here.
The album comes after the rapper previously dropped the singles “Anxiety” along with her Nicki Minaj-assisted “Blick Blick!,” which already has 12 million views on YouTube.
KID FLEX - “Esperando Pa Verte”
Darell, Revol - “Donde Estás”
Puerto Rican producer and artist REVOL teams up with one of Latin music’s best urban talents, Darell, for his newest single, “Donde Estás.”
On this track, Revol introduces a sexy and sensual beat that pairs perfectly with the clever lyricsm Darell is known for. “Donde Estás” narrates a story of going just about anywhere to see that specific person you so badly desire to live out your fantasy.
CNCO - “La Equivocada”
Multiplatinum Latin GRAMMY-nominated quartet CNCO has just released their new single, “La Equivocada.”
This rhythmic ballad is an anthem for those who fell in love with the wrong person and ended up brokenhearted. Richard, Erick, Christopher, and Zabdiel continue to demonstrate their growth, delivering their most mature vocal performances to date.
Bodine - “Celos”
Mariah Angeliq - “Hey Siri”
As she takes on her second European tour, Mariah Angeliq has brought us her latest release, “HEY SIRI.” This song is an innovative proposal that fuses elements of classic reggaeton with the artist’s own contemporary sounds to create a unique sound.
NACHO - “Nacho Folklórico”