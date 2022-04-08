New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Vince Staples, Jack Harlow, Kim Loaiza, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Chlöe, Ozuna, J. Cole, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

Jack Harlow - “First Class”

After going completely viral on TikTok off a snippet he previewed last week, Jack Harlow is giving fans exactly what they want by dropping, “First Class.”

Sampling Fergie’s insanely popular 2006 hit “Glamorous,” this track puts a new twist on an old classic to give everyone the nostalgia they’ve been craving.

Chlöe - “Treat Me”

Vince Staples - Ramona Park Broke My Heart

Less than a year after releasing his self-titled project, Vince Staples is back with his new album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart.

This album serves as a tribute to the Long Beach neighborhood where Staples grew up, with the rapper looking backand processing some of the traumas that came with where he was raised. The album features appearances from Lil Baby and Ty Dolla $ign along with production from Mustard, Kenny Beats, DJ Dahi, and more.

Matteo Bocelli, Sebastián Yatra - “Tu Luz Quedó”

This Friday, Italian singer-songwriter Matteo Bocelli and Colombian singer-songwriter Sebastian Yatra release a romantic new single in the form of a three-track EP with renditions of the song in Spanish (“Tu Luz Quedó”), English (“Until She’s Gone”), and Italian (“Un Attimo di Te”).