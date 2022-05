Bad Bunny leads the pack with 12 nominations at Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022

On Thursday, May 12, Telemundo announced the nominees for the third edition of Premios Tu Música Urbano, which will go down on June 23 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

It should come as no surprise that Bad Bunny recieved the most nominations, getting 12 nods including Artista Del Año, Canción Del Año, and Colaboración Del Año for “Lo Siento BB:/” with Tainy and Julieta Venegas and “Volví” with Aventura. The Un Verano Sin Ti artist is followed by Rauw Alejandro, who scored 11 nominations, and J Balvin with 10 nominations.

Other artists who recieved a lot of nominations include Karol G, María Becerra and Anuel AA, who each scored nine nominations.

According to Billboard, Premios Tu Música Urbano will “honor the growing urban movement that is dominating around the world and which has extended its reach thanks to fusions with other genres such as pop, tropical and Mexican regional.” The award categories range include Album of the Year, Song of the year, Collaboration of the Year, Top Social Artist, Video of the Year, and more.

The ceremony will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, set to broadcast live for the first time on Telemundo. Produced by Sora & Company1, the three-hour event will be preceded by the the red-carpet special.

Now, fans can vote for their favorite artists up to 25 times per category each day. Tickets to the event are on sale through Ticketera.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

ARTISTA DEL AÑO / ARTIST OF THE YEAR

· Bad Bunny

· Farruko

· J Balvin

· Karol G

· Maluma

· Rauw Alejandro

· Sebastián Yatra

TOP ARTISTA MASCULINO / TOP ARTIST — MALE

· Anuel AA

· Daddy Yankee

· Don Omar

· JhayCo

· Nicky Jam

· Ozuna

· Residente

· Sech

· Wisin

TOP ARTISTA FEMENINO / TOP ARTIST — FEMALE

· Anitta

· Becky G

· Farina

· Ivy Queen

· Natti Natasha

· Paloma Mami

· Rosalía