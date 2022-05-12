Karol G launches exclusive collection to celebrate women empowerment in collaboration with Shishido Mia

Karol G is giving fans everything they want! Teaming up with Japanese-Colombian visual artist Shishido Mia, to create a unique custom box set of merch in celebration of the power of women everywhere.

Fans of the acclaimed Colombian singer can expect to see her signature blue color on the box set, which includes a one of a kind CD Player, a ‘Karol G + SHISHIDOMIA’ pouch, a CD with an exclusive, alternate art by SHISHIDOMIA and a pack of 5 trading cards, only available for this special collection.

This collaboration has been launched on North America’s premiere livestream shopping platform NTWRK, and the artist is using her platform for a good cause, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Con Cora Foundation, which translates to “With a Heart Foundation” and supports women who are in a situation of vulnerability.

©KAROL G X SHISHIDOMIA





The Foundation described the music kit as a way for Karol G to “share her music through art and transmit a message of empowerment, authenticity, leadership, strength, independence, trust and perseverance.”

Con Cora Foundation also shared some emotional videos of the artist surprising children and women in Medellín, Colombia, with a special concert, where the artist and audience were brought to tears.