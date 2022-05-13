New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Kendrick Lamar, Becky G & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from including Becky G, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

After a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar has returned with his latest project: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The double disk features some of the Compton rapper’s most honest songs yet, highlighting the struggles he’s faced not only over the past five years, but throughout his life.

Including features from Baby Keem, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, and more, this is sure to be Lamar’s most contraversial project yet. Still, he has the internet ablaze with virtually no album promo, showing just how badly people have wanted new music from K.dot.

Becky G - ESQUEMAS

Becky G has finally released her highly-anticipated second studio album, ESQUEMAS.

The project features 14 tracks including her global smash hit “MAMIII” with Karol G, which has amassed over 750 million streams worldwide, along with previously released songs “NO MIENTEN,” “FULANITO,” AND “RAM PAM PAM” featuring Natti Natasha. The album also includes the latest single “BAILÉ CON MI EX,” which she released earlier this week and just shared the official music video for today.

Chris Lebron , Sech , Jay Wheeler - “Desde Mis Ojos Remix”