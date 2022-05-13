New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Kendrick Lamar, Becky G & more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from including Becky G, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
After a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar has returned with his latest project: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The double disk features some of the Compton rapper’s most honest songs yet, highlighting the struggles he’s faced not only over the past five years, but throughout his life.
Including features from Baby Keem, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, and more, this is sure to be Lamar’s most contraversial project yet. Still, he has the internet ablaze with virtually no album promo, showing just how badly people have wanted new music from K.dot.
Becky G - ESQUEMAS
Becky G has finally released her highly-anticipated second studio album, ESQUEMAS.
The project features 14 tracks including her global smash hit “MAMIII” with Karol G, which has amassed over 750 million streams worldwide, along with previously released songs “NO MIENTEN,” “FULANITO,” AND “RAM PAM PAM” featuring Natti Natasha. The album also includes the latest single “BAILÉ CON MI EX,” which she released earlier this week and just shared the official music video for today.
Chris Lebron , Sech , Jay Wheeler - “Desde Mis Ojos Remix”
Feid - “Castigo”
Colombian artist Feid has released his latest song, “Castigo,” which will be part of his highly-anticipated upcoming album.
“‘Castigo’ is a reggaeton song that contains samples from Nicky Jam, Yaga, and Mackie,” Feid said about the track. “I wanted to release another dance song for a long time. I’m sure “castigo” is going to be liked a lot by my fans and a lot of people who are going to get to know Feid with this song.”
My Chemical Romance - “The Foundations of Decay”
Alex Rose, Wisin y Yandel - “Sentido”
Alex Rose has teamed up with the groundbreaking iconic Latin duo Wisin y Yandel on his new single, “Sentido.” The song follows the story of a man in love with a girl who has trust issues and doesn’t know what she wants. The track follows the path to gaining her trust and his willingness to be there for whatever she needs with lines like “Yo quiero ser tu Rauw y tu mi Rosalia” and “Solo quiero ser quien te enamora.”
Tuto - “Sisas Palas”
Post Malone ft. Roddy Ricch - “Cooped Up”
Joyce Santana, Ankhal - “Sin Limite”
Joyce Santana and Ankhal have teamed up to bring fans a brand new track, “Sin Limite.” The pair of Puerto Rican wordsmiths flow effortlessly with one another over sliding 808s and hi-hats, rapping about a woman scorned seeking vengeance. And what better way to discuss a woman’s vengeance than over a delectable meal and some entertainment?
DOCE - “Zone & Yhe”