Bad Bunny’s ex Gabriela and Kendall Jenner crossed paths at Coachella

Bad Bunny’s performance during the second weekend of Coachella was definitely one of the best shows of the popular music festival. And while many were focused on his surprise acts, others seemed to be paying close attention to his love life.

Fans of the singer quickly noticed that his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri was attending the festival, however, online users went crazy when she was spotted two rows behind his new apparent girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

Gabriela and Kendall were seen in the VIP area during Bad Bunny’s concert, with many people in the audience greeting Gabriela after noticing it was her. A clip shared on TikTok shows Kendall walking to the front of the stage with her crew, with Gabriela just a few steps behind her.

Rumors of the relationship between the singer and the supermodel grow stronger every day, as she was spotted dancing and having a good time watching his performance on the first weekend. The pair were also seen walking around the festival and watching some of the other artists performing.

This time Bad Bunny was caught on camera smiling at Kendall when he noticed she was among the audience. The model can be seen smiling back.

“Sooo what if this is just marketing and Gabriella is really the wife,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I saw her and waved at her and she was so nice, forever team gabby,” adding, “I know for a fact, her heart felt super heavy, but she was there showed and was still super nice to everyone.”