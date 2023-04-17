Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner look ‘cozy’ in Coachella

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have enjoyed most of Coachella together. The pair, who’ve been spotted in numerous places together over the past couple of months, were spotted repeatedly over Coachella weekend, with new photos showing them huddled together.

©GrosbyGroup



Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner at Coachella

The photo shows Jenner and Bad Bunny talking as they stand close to each other. Bad Bunny is wearing a white button down and has a face covering that kept him relatively shielded from other people. Jenner wore sunglasses and a white top and was smiling as she said something to Bad Bunny.

The photo was captured on Sunday, two days after Bad Bunny’s groundbreaking Coachella performance, where Jenner was spotted cheering on him in the crowds. The clip shows the moment when Jenner started dancing while Bad Bunny performed “Despues de la Playa,” one of the biggest hits from his last record.

A photographer source spoke to PEOPLE and said that Bad Bunny and Jenner “looked very cozy together” at the festival.

Bad Bunny and Jenner were first linked together in February. The two have attended multiple parties together and were spotted on a double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Jenner previously dated NBA player Devin Booker, with the two involved in an on and off relationship that lasted a couple of years. Bad Bunny has previously been linked to Gabriela Berlingeri, with the two adopting a puppy together.

Related video