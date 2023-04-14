Bad Bunny’s big surprise at Coachella: Is Kendall Jenner joining him?

Bad Bunny is preparing to share some exciting news with his fans. The 29-year-old Puerto Rican singer is teasing a major announcement, however, fans attending his show at Coachella will have the exclusive reveal on Friday, April 14.

“I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella,” the acclaimed artist wrote on social media, making fans wonder if this means new music is coming, or if this has to do with his unexpected romance with Kendall Jenner.

Bad Bunny shared some selfies from his hotel room, as he prepares to give fans an incredible performance. The singer is also thrilled about his latest collaboration with Adidas, as he has been sharing photos and videos of the popular sneakers. This is his eighth fashion collab with the brand, this time inspired by Astrology.

“Where did you leave Jenner,” one person wrote, asking about his relationship with the supermodel, while someone else commented, “If he brings out Kendall to the stage I’m done.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for being Coachella royalty, so we can expect to see Kendall attending the festival, and now that Bad Bunny is making a big announcement, the reality star may be there in support of the singer.

Fans of the model can’t get enough of her apparent romance with Bad Bunny, as they have flooded her posts with comments about him, adding bunny emojis and making references to her previous relationship with Phoenix Suns’ player Devin Booker. “The PR sun is warmer than Phoenix,” one person wrote, and someone else commented, “Did Bad Bunny take the photo?”