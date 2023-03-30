Bad Bunny on filming his passionate kiss with Gael García Bernal: ‘It was very cool’

Bad Bunny is sharing his thoughts about his acting career in Hollywood, after appearing in ‘Narcos: Mexico’ and ‘Bullet Train’ opposite Brad Pitt. The singer also worked with Gael García Bernal in a recent biopic titled ‘Cassandro’ in which he shares a passionate kiss with the actor.

During his recent interview with TIME Magazine, the 29-year-old Puerto Rican star talked about his experience on the set of the film, revealing that he felt comfortable filming the scene. “If you’re acting, you’re being someone you’re not,” he said. “So when they asked me for that, I said, ‘Yes, I’m here for whatever you want.’ I think it was very cool; I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”

Bad Bunny also explained that this was the first time he shared a kiss on screen. “My first kiss for a movie and it was with a man,” he said, laughing. “That’s the penalty I get for being with so many women during my life.”

The new film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and follows the story of a gay Mexican-American professional wrestler named Saúl Armendáriz, played by García Bernal.

Further in the interview he was asked about the upcoming Sony-Marvel film ‘El Muerto,’ which is known to be a spin-off of the popular Spider-Man franchise. A representative for the actor recently announced that production was “at a standstill,” and days later it was said to be “in development,” but Bad Bunny says he has yet to film scenes for the project. “Maybe they’ll switch me out for Pedro Pascal,” he joked, making fans wonder if he will not be starring in the film after all.