Bad Bunny sued by ex-girlfriend Carliz De La Cruz for $40M: Who is she?

It seems Bad Bunny is currently going through legal trouble. The Puerto Rican singer has all eyes on him, now that his ex-girlfriend Carliz De La Cruz Hernández has sued him for at least $40 million, after she heard her voice in one of his hit songs.

De La Cruz says the artist used her voice without her permission, which can be heard in two of his songs, ‘Pa Ti’ and ‘Dos Mil 16.’ The lawsuit was filed in a Puerto Rico court, and it details that the singer used a voice recording of her, with the words ‘Bad Bunny, baby.’

‘Pa Ti’ has over 355 million views on YouTube and more than 235 million reproductions on Spotify, while ‘Dos Mil 16’ has over 60 million views on YouTube and 280 million reproductions on the popular streaming platform.

She also states that Bad Bunny used her voice in promotions, live shows, television, radio, social media, streaming platforms, and more. “Since then, thousands of people have commented directly on Carliz’s social media networks, as well as every time she goes to a public place, about the ‘Bad Bunny, baby.’ This has caused, and currently causes, that De La Cruz feels worried, anguished, intimidated, overwhelmed and anxious,” the lawsuit reads.

The couple dated back in 2011 and attended University of Puerto Rico in 2012, while working together at a grocery store. The lawsuit states that De La Cruz was supportive of her musical career and in 2015 the artist asked him to record the phrase.

Bad Bunny would go on to ask De La Cruz to marry him in 2016, however she ended the relationship in May of the same year after she was accepted into the University of Puerto Rico’s law school. They briefly got back together in 2017, and in May 2022 a representative offered her $2,000 to buy the recording of her voice.

The lawsuit says that she declined the offer, and a deal was never reached at the time. However, a representative at Rimas Entertainment had revealed to her that her voice would be used in his next album ‘Un Verano Sin Ti.’