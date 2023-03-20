Is Bad Bunny’s new song a Devin Booker diss?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s relationship rumors continue to grow. His new song, titled “Coco Chanel,” appears to have a reference to Jenner’s ex, Devin Booker. The song’s release led to much speculation, and even resulted in a comment from Booker himself.

Bad Bunny’s new song is a collaboration with Eladio Carrion, and was released alongside a music video that shows Carrion driving on a golf cart with a woman. The lyrics have a reference to the Phoenix Suns, which are Booker’s current NBA team. "Yo no soy malo, nah, bebé, eso e' un gimmick / Pero el sol de PR calienta má' que el de Phoenix," read Bunny’s lyrics, which translate to, “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than Phoenix.” Elsewhere in the song, Bad Bunny also sings about Scorpio women, which is Jenner’s astrological sign.

Fans have been closely monitoring Bad Bunny and Jenner’s relationship and interactions on social media, noting that a couple of weeks ago Booker stopped following her and her friends on Instagram. They also screenshotted a comment that has since been deleted, where Booker reacted to Bad Bunny’s lyrics, writing, "He worried about another MAN again.”

— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 17, 2023

Bad Bunny and Jenner haven’t confirmed their relationship. Still, they continue to make appearances together, with the two being photographed last Sunday as they left Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party together.

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him... They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.” said a source to People of Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship. “She likes him and is having fun.”