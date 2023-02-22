Kendall Jenner’s ex unfollows her after rumored romance with Bad Bunny

The rumored relationship between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny has been the media’s latest fixation. Now, Kendall Jenner’s ex Devin Booker has unfollowed her on Instagram, adding fuel to the fire.

Followers of Booker and Jenner were quick to track his digital movements, spotting the fact that he unfollowed Jenner, and that he also unfollowed Hailey Bieber, one of Jenner’s closest friends. Booker started following the two in 2020 when he and Jenner first started dating.

The relationship between Jenner and Bad Bunny started making rumors a few weeks ago by the gossip account DeuxMoi. “I have witnesses on the scene who saw her leave the club. Kendall left the club, got into her car, two minutes later they pulled Bad Bunny’s car around,” said the outlet on its podcast.

This past week, Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed arriving in different cars at the same location. According to sightings and rumors, the two have been out getting dinner and attending a rumored double date with Hailey and Justin Bieber.

©GettyImages



Bad Bunny at the Grammy Awards

A source that spoke to PEOPLE said that Jenner and Bad Bunny are having fun and spending some time together. “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” said the source. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun.”

Jenner and Booker broke up in November of last year, claiming that the two broke up due to their jobs. “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” said a source to PEOPLE.