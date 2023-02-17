Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dating?

The celebrity account DeuxMoi recently shared a blind item that left the internet reeling. According to the account, which as thousands of followers in Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, Bad Bunny at a private club in L.A. with a famous model.

"This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night”, read the blind item, which isn’t very direct in revealing the identity of the girl in question. Then, Deux Moi herself appeared to confirm the rumors in a podcast. "So I'm revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club,” she said.

Despite the fact that there’s no legitimate confirmation of these rumors, Deux Moi has broken stories that have been true, which is why fans are reeling with the news.

Deux Moi also shared that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner wanted to keep things hidden, arriving with separate drivers. When Jenner was photographed in her car, she kept her face hidden behind a towel, preventing the paparazzi from snapping a photo of her face. Still, followers were able to spot her manicure, which had been featured in one of her stories.

Kendall Jenner broke up with Devin Booker last year, after dating for two years. And while Bad Bunny has been dating Gabriela Berlingheri since 2017, there have been rumors that the couple recently split, with Bad Bunny spotted at different NBA games with other models.