Bad Bunny and Christina Aguilera to be honored at the GLAAD Awards

Christina Aguilera and Bad Bunny are being honored for the way they use their platform and voice to support the LGBTQ+ community. The singers will be recognized at the upcoming 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, each taking home awards.

The ceremony is next month on March 30 at the Beverly Hilton. GLAAD is the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization. Aguilera, a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, will be honored with the Advocate for Change Award.

©GettyImages



Christina Aguilera performs at LA Pride

Per a press release, the award is presented to a person who has changed the game for LGBTQ people around the world through their work. Madonna was honored in 2019 for her advocacy surrounding HIV and LGBTQ issues throughout her career.

The organization noted Aguilera’s dedication to the LGBTQ community with her singles “Beautiful” and “Change,” the love letter she wrote dedicated to the LGBTQ Community for Billboard following the Pulse night club shooting, and her Pride collection she launched in 2021, supporting the nonprofit organizations TransTech and TransLash, as examples.

“From using her voice to speak out against anti-LGBTQ legislation to creating songs and music videos that showcase LGBTQ love, Christina loudly and proudly raises the bar for what it means to be an LGBTQ ally today,” said GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Bad Bunny, who made headlines for his performance at the Grammys on Sunday, will be the recipient of the Vanguard Award, given to those, “who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues.’ Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, and Elizabeth Taylor are past recipients.

The press release notes the Puerto Rican’s reimagining of the Latin urban music genre, with live performances and music videos that include an array of backgrounds showcasing queer love and affection unapologetically. The singer dressed in drag for his music video for “Yo Perreo Sola,” telling Rolling Stone, “I did it to show support to those who need it. I may not be gay, but I’m a human.”

El conejo malo also paid homage to Alexa Negrón Luciano, a trans woman murdered in the city of Toa Baja, on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The artist also “helped influence a movement to force former Puerto Rican Governor, Ricardo Rosselló, to step down from office, after being exposed for corruption and anti-LGBTQ attitudes,” the release explains.



©GettyImages



Ricky Martin, Bad Bunny, attend march calling for Rossello’s resignation on July 22, 2019

“Bad Bunny uses his role as one of the world’s most popular music artists to boldly shine a light on LGBTQ people and issues, including transgender equality and ending violence against trans women of color,” said Ellis.

“By consistently advocating for our community, elevating our stories, and demanding action from anti-LGBTQ leaders, Bad Bunny redefines the positive influence Latin music artists can have within the LGBTQ community and has set an example for all artists,” they continued,