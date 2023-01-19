Demi Lovato and Anitta nominated for 2023 GLAAD Media Awards

This year’s GLAAD Awards have revealed their list of nominees. The award show will be hosted on May 13th, and will continue to shine a spotlight on artists and creatives who’ve bolstered and supported the LGBTQ+ community. The GLAAD Awards honor musicians, filmmakers, and various forms of media.

“With violence, harmful legislation, false rhetoric and other attacks on the LGBTQ community continuing to escalate, it’s more crucial than ever that our community remains visible and included in the stories that the world sees,” wrote Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD’s CEO and president. “This year we have more nominees than ever before to represent immensely impactful projects that entertain, educate, and grow acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

Among the nominees this year are Demi Lovato, Anitta, Omar Apollo, the film “Scream,” starring Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, and the series “Only Murders in the Building,” starring Selena Gomez. Scroll down to have a look at the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Music Artist