Anitta embraces her roots in new funk carioca album: ‘My real culture’

Anitta is preparing for a new era of music! The Brazilian star revealed new details about her upcoming album and fans are going crazy, as this means she will be releasing new hits and visuals in 2023.

During her recent interview with Billboard Anitta shared some information about her new sound, admitting that she is currently working on a funk carioca LP, completely focused on Brazilian rhythms and inspired entirely on her heritage.

“I feel more the freedom to show my real culture and show myself, so now I’m working on an album, full funk, full my culture, so people will know, ‘Ok, so that’s her!‘” Anitta said, explaining that she wants to share her roots with the world.

“Here in America, I’m actually just starting right now,” Anitta said. “It’s so different. It’s so hard for me to get to this other level of jumping into another market and working there. [I am] a new artist, because for me, it is a new career from zero.”

The Brazilian artist has gained mainstream popularity the last few years, however she has been working on her music for almost 12 years, and she is now ready to show more about her culture with worldwide markets.

Last year Anitta made history, officially becoming the first Brazilian singer in history to win the 2022 AMA for Favorite Female Latin Artist. The talented star showed how proud she is of her success during her acceptance speech.

“Without you guys and my whole country Brazil, I wouldn’t be here today,” Anitta said on stage. “I have no words to explain this feeling. So many blessings. When I started this adventure of working out of Brazil I was literally just trying to experiment new stuff and have fun with this challenge.”