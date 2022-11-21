Anitta becomes the first Brazilian artist in history to win AMA for Favorite Female Latin Artist

Anitta is officially the first Brazilian singer in history to win the 2022 AMA for Favorite Female Latin Artist! The talented star made history at the Video Music Awards on Sunday, showing how proud she is of her roots during her acceptance speech.

“Without you guys and my whole country Brazil, I wouldn’t be here today,” Anitta said on stage. She also showed her appreciation for her fans and the many experiences she has had throughout her career in the music industry.

“I have no words to explain this feeling. So many blessings. When I started this adventure of working out of Brazil I was literally just trying to experiment new stuff and have fun with this challenge,” she wrote on social media.

Anitta confessed that she “never thought it would be really possible,” because she heard many times that “for Brazilians is impossible”... and here I am... expecting nothing but getting so many amazing awards in return. Thanks to my fans, my team, my family and myself.”

The fan-favorite singer had a lot of fun performing her hit song ‘Envolver’ at the AMAs, and was even joined on stage by Missy Elliott. Anitta is also known for her incredible fashion style, this time wearing a custom Mugler gown inspired by Carmen Miranda. During her performance she also wore a velvet catsuit paired with a Tom Ford belt.

“It’s the first time a Brazilian’s here winning! I want to say thank you for my team and my family and thank you for myself [because] I work so hard, too,” Anitta concluded by saying after receiving the coveted award.