Anitta shares an inspiring message following her endometriosis surgery

Anitta is setting the record straight. Following an endometriosis surgery, the Brazilian singer is sharing her experience and encouraging other women to speak openly about their struggles with endometriosis, a difficult to diagnose condition that can be painful and traumatic for millions of people all over the world.

Anitta shared a post with a variety of photos pre and post surgery, where she’s seen smiling alongside doctors, nurses, her family and her boyfriend. In a message in Portuguese, she wrote, “I leave this experience wishing that women all over the world had access to diagnostics and treatments of this disease that affects so many people yet is so rarely discussed.” She said she was grateful to have gotten past the most difficult part, which was diagnosis and surgery.

“I’ll be back with my all to fight so all women have access to everything related to this horror story of a disease, so that they’re treated with respect and their symptoms are taken in with all seriousness. Don’t be ashamed to seek out help!” she concluded her post.

After suffering for years of pain and not knowing the source or the reason, Anitta was finally diagnosed with endometriosis. She scheduled her surgery right after the end of her tour, which she described as the craziest month of her life. “30 days, 20 countries, 14 concerts, 2 music videos, interviews, fashion shows. My guardian angel was for suuuuure taking care of me. I’ll never repeat this again (only if I have 2 days off between each show) butt I’ll definitely NEVER forget it,” she wrote on her Instagram.