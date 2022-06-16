Anitta has a boyfriend! She’s dating producer Murda Beatz

Anitta has a new love in her life. The Brazilian singer shared the news in a lowkey post on Instagram, taking the opportunity to share her new collaboration with J Balvin.

Anitta shared the post on June 12, which is Valentine’s Day in Brazil. The post features herself, J Balvin, Quavo and Murda Beatz in a pink car, teasing a musical collaboration. Another photo shows Anitta hugging Murda Beatz, whose real name is Shane Lee Lindstrom, making fans take that as a confirmation of their relationship. These sentiments were echoed in the comments section, which is filled with heart emojis.

E! News confirmed their relationship. According to their source, the relationship between the two is new but growing more serious. Per the source, Murda recently flew to Brazil to meet Anitta’s family.

Anitta is reserved when it comes to her private life, but in a recent interview, she shared that she was in love. Speaking with J Balvin for Interview Magazine, she said, “For the people close to me, I’m scared of them hurting me somehow. Even though I’m scared, I still keep letting people into my life. I meet new people every day and bring them into my routine and I don’t think about it.“ When asked if she was “in love right now,” Anitta said “yes.” She then shared her view on relationships, sharing that she goes all in when trying it out with someone new. ”I date the person thinking we’re going to get married and have kids. I think I’m going to die with this person holding hands and we are going to be buried in the same cemetery side by side. If you’re in love, you’ve got to trust that it’s going to work,” she said.