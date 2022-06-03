Anitta unveils the latest version of her: a Madame Tussauds wax figure

Anitta is the latest celebrity to get her very own wax figure at the iconic Madame Tussauds, forever cementing her status as an internationally-known music superstar.

The Versions Of Me singer’s wax figure was unveiled this week at Madame Tussauds’ New York location in Times Square. The wax museum celebrated the reveal with a side-by-side photo session with Anitta, who also shared the news of the official launch of her figure with her 62 million followers on Instagram.

“It’s amazing to be a part of this project! At first I couldn’t believe I was actually invited,” Anitta said. “I mean, I never thought that a wax figure of me could be next to some of the biggest stars ever at Madame Tussauds, in New York.”

She continued, “A lot of hard work from the museum team came into this so I am very proud and excited for the world to see it.”

The wax figure is wearing a short cut-off tee-shirt revealing the star’s toned abs and a bejeweled G-string, adding ripped jeans and denim pointed boots to complete the look.

The entire ensemble was worn and donated to Madame Tussauds by Anitta herself, who worked closely with Madame Tussauds studio artists to capture her exact measurements, hair color, eye color, tattoos, skin tone, and complexion.

To help celebrate the unveiling, Anitta brought her “biggest supporter” with her: her mom. The singer revealed that her mom instantly saw the resemblance between the real Anitta and the wax figure.

“My mom made me so she is saying it’s the same,” the Brazilian joked, according to E! News. “It’s very historic.”

“Anitta is an incredible global music sensation, and we’re so excited to house her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York,” said Madame Tussauds New York, Head of Marketing Tiago Mogadouro. “Her passionate and loyal fans will now have the chance to interact with her like never before as she is featured among other music icons.”