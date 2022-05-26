Anitta wants you to give plant-based meat a try! Star aims to expand the category in Brazil

Anitta believes that the future of farms is plant-based! The Brazilian superstar joins Fazenda Futuro (Future Farm) as their latest business partner. The company is the first foodtech in Latin America focused on producing plant-based meat with the same juiciness, texture, and flavor as animal meat.

Anitta, one of the most important Latinas in the entertainment industry, will serve as the company’s new executive partner to share the same purposes as the company, helping in the democratization and growth of the category in Brazil.

©Eduardo Bravin for Future Farm





“The relationship with Anitta happened spontaneously, and it had a perfect match right away, from the day we started participating in her daily life, including her parties. There is a great synergy between the singer and Future Farm,” says Marcos Leta, CEO, and Founder of Future Farm.

“She represents a lot of who we are: a fun, futuristic, different, honest brand, and together we want to show that it is possible to eat what we like in a more conscious and always tasty way. We strongly believe in the influence of the ‘Patroa do Brasil’ that will help us in the democratization of the category and in the development of products and ideas,” Leta added.

Now that Anitta is part of the company, they will increase product development and expand its distribution to make its portfolio more accessible and cater to Brazilian’s curiosity. “This is much more than a simple partnership; it is an investment in the future of food,” adds Marcos. “We are so lucky to have her as a business partner, fueling the future of our company and advancing our mission, which is to change the way the world eats.”

©Eduardo Bravin for Future Farm





“I am very happy and excited about this partnership. I came to add my experience in management and marketing to this very talented team. We are a company that thinks about the future, the environment and, above all, the way people eat. I want to present new possibilities. The future is full of them, isn’t it?” says Anitta.