Are you following a vegan diet and feeling frustrated during grilling season? We understand that eating plant-based can be a challenge when you are invited to so many cookouts; however, sticking to your lifestyle shouldn’t be a headache. And the best part is that you don’t even have to quit traditional dishes from the Indigenous, Latinx, and Hispanic cultures.

Whether you are craving some tamales or flan, we got you covered! Find below five recipes every Latinx vegan craves. Buen provecho!