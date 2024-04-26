Why Ryan Gosling cried listening to Taylor Swift, and the song that made him emotional

It seems no one can escape Taylor Swift’s impact, including Ryan Gosling. The Hollywood star detailed the moment he got emotional listening to one of the singer’s hit songs ‘All Too Well,’ and admitted he was surprised when the moment was filmed for his latest movie ‘The Fall Guy,’ co-starring Emily Blunt.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said he “didn’t know they were filming.” “That was actually just me,” he revealed, with his co-star joking that she couldn’t get the actor “out of his emotions in that scene.”

The pair agreed that the song was “so perfect” for the story. “The scene was sort of scripted to a certain extent, and then we were able just to improv, and that’s always the fun part because he’s such a master at it and it’s so joyful doing those kinds of scenes with Ryan,” Emily said to Collider.

“I think that scene is fun to play because it’s sort of the aftermath of the fire burn scene, so maybe she’s a little ashamed about what she did, but she kind of loved it as well. It feels quite cleansed after it. It’s them awkwardly trying to find their feet with each other again. It was such a fun one to do,“ she detailed.

Ryan previously admitted to being a Swiftie, during his appearance on Saturday Night Live, where he said that “the music of the great Taylor Swift,” is the “one thing that can help” when it comes to “processing a breakup.”