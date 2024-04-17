Eva Mendes cheers Ryan Gosling’s hilarious ‘SNL’ Cuban skit

No one supports Ryan Gosling the way Eva Mendes does! Recently, the heartthrob actor known for his roles in “Barbie,” “La La Land” and “The Notebook,” took the stage as host of Saturday Night Live. However, it wasn’t just Gosling’s comedic timing that stole the show; it was a particular sketch that made Mendes and Latino fans super proud.

In an Instagram post, Mendes, of Cuban descent, shared a snippet from Gosling’s SNL appearance. The clip featured her long-term partner humorously adopting a Cuban accent after marrying a Cuban woman. She was amused by her partner’s performance and delighted in the caption, writing, “My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off.”

The sketch showcased Gosling alongside Cuban Dominican SNL cast member Marcello Hernández. Gosling portrayed two friends attempting to persuade a third “Dominican” man (played by Kenan Thompson) to join them for a night out. Amidst the comedic banter, Gosling’s character takes on a Latino accent, prompting Thompson’s character to jest, “He’s from Tennessee, but ever since he married a Cuban woman, he’s different.”

Gosling’s quick-witted response adds to the hilarity as he quips, “A Cuban wife can change you,” seamlessly transitioning between an American accent and a Latino accent, jokingly referring to himself as “a Cuban papi” after his fictional marriage.

In March, Ryan Gosling spoke about his memorable performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars during an interview at the world premiere of his new movie “The Fall Guy” at the SXSW festival in Austin. The 43-year-old actor revealed that he received some valuable advice from, Eva Mendes, and their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, before taking the stage.

Gosling explained that their input was crucial in shaping his approach to the performance, and he credits them with helping him deliver an unforgettable rendition of the song. “It was great,” the Barbie star tells PEOPLE. “It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before and so they were in the front row.”

“They gave me some tips and some notes, all great notes,” he continues. “They are such a huge part of this for me...it was my girl’s interest in Barbie and disinterest in Ken that got me into this in the first place. It was beautiful to have them there at the end.”