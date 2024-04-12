Ryan Gosling reveals his daughters know Ken’s dance and songs ‘better than I do’

Ryan Gosling’s daughters are ready to take on the Ken mantle. In an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Gosling discussed his incredible Oscar’s performance and the fact that his daughters know his dance and songs better than he does.

Ryan Gosling at The Tonight Show

While Gosling attended the Oscars with his sister, he brought his daughters and his partner Eva Mendes to his rehearsals. “They know all the choreography better than I do -- and the songs. They’re backstage kind of showing me,” said Gosling. “Come on, jazz hands!” he joked.

Gosling also joked on the fact that he keeps returning to the role of Ken, something that his daughters are aware of. He said his daughters must have thought, “Dad’s Ken’ing again.”

He also reveals his daughters have little context for his performance as Ken. The fact that he showed them his dance moves and performance made it all clearer for them. “A lot of this has no context for them. It’s just like a lot of fake tan stains around the house,” he said. “So I wanted them to come to the dress rehearsal just to give it some kind of context for what had been going on.”

Gosling’s upcoming projects

Gosling’s presence has felt inescapable over the past year, something that will continue at least for another month. This weekend, Gosling will be hosting Saturday Night Live, and next month, he’s premiering “Fall Guy,” his new action movie. While talking to Fallon, Gosling discussed his fear of heights, and how he had to face it in some stunts in his new movie. "My body feels like it's turning to stone," he said. He then showed a clip of the scene, which sees him going up 12 flights on an elevator, and then dropping down.

“Fall Guy” premieres in theaters this May 3rd.